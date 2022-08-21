SOUTH BEND – When Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough is asked about the Irish offensive line, he smiles and laughs softly.
“Yeah, it’s been really good,” said McCullough, who is in his first year with the Irish after holding the same position with Indiana last season. “Really excited about what (offensive line coach Harry Hiestand) is doing with those guys and the way it’s meshing with our guys and the style we want.
“He’s teaching tough, two-fisted, smack-guys-in-the-mouth offensive linemen and that’s what I’m teaching our running backs, too. We ain’t being finesse until we have to be. Outside of that, we’re bringing it and running straight through people’s mouths.”
The Irish have a group of running backs, that, on paper, has the capability of playing the way McCullough wants. Junior Chris Tyree, sophomores Logan Diggs and Audric Estime and freshman Gi’Bran Payne, whom McCullough flipped from a commitment to Indiana when he came to Notre Dame, are all former four-star recruits and are poised – along with the offensive line, of course – to lead an Irish offense suffering from a dearth of receiver depth and breaking in a first-time starting quarterback.
“We got a real competitive room,” Diggs said. “All of us want to be the best and everyone strives for that, so when you see your teammate working hard, you just work even harder. We all feed off each other.”
The Irish backs will have to be productive to fill the shoes of fifth-round NFL draft pick Kyren Williams, who became the first Notre Dame back in 15 years to run for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.
Leading the group is Williams’ understudy the last two years, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound Tyree, who had 80 touches (56 rushes, 24 receptions) for 480 total yards last season, plus a game-changing kick return for touchdown against Wisconsin. Now the veteran in the room, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting class feels ready to take the lead role.
“I take a lot of pride in being (the veteran),” Tyree said. “I have to be the one to uphold the standard, I have to be the one to hold everyone accountable. I know everyone is watching me as an example, so I have to be the role model for the guys.
“I’m a big brother (Tyree has twin brothers in high school), I’ve been doing that my whole life, so it’s not much pressure for me.”
Tyree will have plenty of support from Estime and Diggs. The latter was a breakout star for the Irish in the middle of last season – his vault of a Virginia tackler was one of the highlights of the campaign – but he had offseason shoulder surgery and only shed his red “no contact” jersey Friday.
Estime, meanwhile, is a different type of back entirely from the speedy Tyree and the ultra-athletic Diggs. The Nyack, New York, native is 6 feet and nearly 230 pounds and routinely bounces off the first tackler.
The sophomore, who ran seven times for a promising 60 yards last season, was Notre Dame’s highest-graded running back in spring practice, McCullough said, and multiple coaches have stressed he has surprising agility for a back his size. If Diggs is not 100% early in the season, there is confidence – from the staff and, especially, from the always-positive Estime himself – he can do his part next to Tyree.
“Even though I’m a bigger back, I want to prove to the world I’m able to do all the things little backs can do, too,” Estime said. “Seeing (Tyree) move in and out of his cuts and burst out of his catches, I’m taking mental reps.
“I feel that confidence: when I get the ball, I’m going to make big plays and make big things happen.”
Notre Dame is coming off a game, the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, in which it ran 21 times for just 42 yards (Williams opted out of the game to prepare for the draft). That won’t get it done this season and the returning backs, led by McCullough’s seemingly boundless energy, know it.
“The sky’s the limit for us,” Tyree said. “Even throughout camp, we’ve steadily been improving. It’s something that’s really exciting for us.”