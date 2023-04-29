Indiana added a piece to its frontcourt for next season when Miami (Florida) forward Anthony Walker announced he will transfer to play his final season of eligibility for the Hoosiers.
The 6-foot-9 Walker played four years for the Hurricanes, appearing in 125 games while starting 19. Last season, when Miami reached the Final Four, Walker averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field in 10.2 minutes per contest.
His most productive season with the Hurricanes came in 2020-21, when he started 16 of the 26 games in which he played, averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting nearly 51% from inside the arc and 24% from 3-point range.
Walker adds a veteran presence to an Indiana frontcourt which is mostly filled with younger players, including sophomores Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and Kel'el Ware and junior Payton Sparks.
Indiana has been active in the transfer portal this year, with Walker adding to a transfer class which also includes Ware (from Oregon) and Sparks (from Ball State). IU still has two scholarships available after losing seven players from last year's team and adding a pair of incoming freshmen (guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton) from the 2023 recruiting class.