Indiana football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star offensive tackle Austin Barrett chose the Hoosiers over offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Kansas State, among others. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Barrett is the No. 837 recruit in the country, per 247 Sports, and the 70th-ranked tackle. He is the seventh commitment in Indiana's class.
