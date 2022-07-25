Indiana running back David Ellis left the program recently for health reasons and will take a medical hardship waiver, according to multiple reports. This means he will get to keep his scholarship, but he will not count against Indiana's 85-player limit and he won't be able to play going forward.
Ellis burst on to the scene as a dynamic kick returner in 2019, returning 28 kicks for 579 yards, an average of 20.7 yards. His total yardage on kickoff returns was third in the country among true freshman, 12th in IU history and 27th nationally overall. The Clinton Township, Michigan, native also caught 16 passes for 173 yards that year and ran nine times for 53 yards and a touchdown. Heading into 2020, he moved full-time to running back in an effort to get the ball in his hands more often.
Unfortunately for Ellis, injuries and the coronavirus pandemic ate up much of his next two campaigns. He played five of Indiana's eight games in 2020 after missing the first three with an ankle injury and had 27 total touches for 198 total yards and a touchdown. Arguably the best game of his career came in Indiana's thrilling 42-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State, in which the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Ellis hauled in four passes for 86 yards, including a 21-yard fourth-quarter score on a drag route from Michael Penix Jr. (though Ellis also fumbled in the red zone earlier in the contest).
An ankle injury slowed Ellis again in 2021 and he missed the final eight games of the season, all of which Indiana lost.
Ellis's departure leaves Indiana thin at running back, though it was unclear where he was on the depth chart. Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers is the projected starter and North Carolina transfer Josh Henderson should get some work. Indiana also lost incoming four-star recruit Gi'Bran Payne, who departed for Notre Dame after Hoosiers running backs coach Deland McCullough took the same job with the Irish earlier this offseason. Redshirt freshmen David Holloman and Trent Howland got some carries last season, but neither was overly impressive. Former Indiana Mr. Football Charlie Spegal, a walk-on redshirt sophomore could get some looks in the backfield, as well, though he's well down the depth chart.