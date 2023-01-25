So, here they are. The final four. San Francisco. Philadelphia. Cincinnati. Kansas City. Two of these teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in two weeks.
All have been dominant at times this season, two more than the others, but each has a strong case for playing for the Lombardi.
Philadelphia has been the most consistent and the front-runner all season. A late-season injury to quarterback Jalen Hurts set the Eagles back a bit, but they seem to have regrouped, evidenced by their rout of the Giants last week.
San Francisco has won 12 straight, seven behind rookie QB and seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. The 49ers are led, however, by its defense while its offense is based on a innovative ground attack with enough receiver options to make big plays off play action.
Kansas City has been the best team in the AFC all season, all after undergoing big changes on offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had another MVP-caliber season, but now he’s battling a high ankle sprain that threatens to derail a third trip to the Super Bowl in five years.
Standing in the Chiefs’ way is a new nemesis, Cincinnati. The Bengals are also led by an MVP candidate in quarterback Joe Burrow. A scrappy defense, featuring Snider product Jessie Bates III at safety, has found ways to slow the Chiefs in the teams’ last three games, all Bengals wins. A rebuilt on-the-fly offensive line is the key to Cincinnati making a return trip to the Super Bowl.
On to the championship games …
San Francisco at Philadelphia
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Records: 49ers (15-4 including playoffs); Eagles (15-3)
The skinny: The two best teams in the NFC meet in the toughest city in America. Rocky would be proud to have this game in his city. Both teams like to run the ball behind dominant offensive lines and both defenses get after the quarterback. Hurts has progressed as a passer and he has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as receiving options. Running back Miles Sanders can break a long run on any carry. The Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks as each member of the front four all had double-digit sack totals. The Niners are trying to ride the Purdy wave to Arizona. The Iowa State product won all seven regular-season starts and is the third rookie QB to win two playoff starts and will try to be the first to reach the Super Bowl. He directs a star-studded offense that includes Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
Prediction: Eagles 24-21
Cincinnati at Kansas City
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Records: Bengals (14-4 including playoffs); Chiefs (15-3)
The skinny: The spotlight is always on the QBs, but this week Mahomes’ injured ankle is under intense scrutiny to see how if affects him in the title game. He gutted through the divisional against the Jaguars, but the Bengals will be a sterner test as they harassed Bills QB Josh Allen all day and will be a tough test for Mahomes to pass. He’ll try by going to all-everything tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ defensive line, highlighted by Chris Jones and Frank Clark, will test that rebuilt Bengals offensive line with what will likely still feature three backups. If the line can hold up, Burrow has shown he can hit his three receivers – Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd – and tight end Hayden Hurst for big gains. Running back Joe Mixon gives the team a legitimate ground attack.
Prediction: Bengals 26-21
Last week: 3-1; Playoffs: 8-2
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.