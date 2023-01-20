Ok, well that was exciting.
The NFL’s wild-card weekend was just that – wild. We had the Jaguars rally from a 27-0 deficit to stun the Chargers, the Giants pulling the second upset by defeating the Vikings, the Niners showing their dominance behind a rookie QB, the Bills ovecoming multiple turneovers to defeat the Dolphins, and the Bengals halding on for a win thanks to a goal-line stand and 98-yard touchdown run. The Cowboys ruined the fun with demolition of the Bucs.
Now the big boys come out to play, the teams who got the byes – Kansas City and Philadelphia – and we’ll see quickly if rust or rest prevails.
On to the divisional round ...
Jacksonville at Kansas City
Time: 4:30 p.m. today (NBC)
Records: Jaguars 10-8 (including playoffs); Chiefs 14-3
The skinny: The Chiefs have struggled a bit at home in the playoff during the Mahomes Era, losing to New England in 2018 and Cincinnati last year (both in AFC title games), but they get the Divisional round right and as the top seed that’s the benefit. Jacksonville has been a great story, standing at 4-8 on Dec. 4 before ripping off five wins to make the playoffs before last week’s stunner. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence can’t possible start as bad last as he did last week – four first-half interceptions – can he? He better not because Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes (5,614 yards passing) will use his numerous weapons (tight end Travis Kelce caught 110 passes) to chew through the Jaguars defense, especially with a short field. Mahomes is headed to a second MVP award and a fifth straight AFC title game.
Prediction: Chiefs 30-21
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
Tme: 8:15 p.m. today (Fox)
Records: Giants 10-7-1 (including playoffs); Eagles 14-3
The skinny: Giants coach Brian Daboll has done a marvelous job developing quarterback Daniel Jones into a efficient, mistake-free passer. His gameplan last week was masterful – throwing early to set up the run – and expect more ingenuity against the division rival Eagles. Jones will need to get rid of the ball quick because Philadelphia’s front four has been a wreaking crew this season led by Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Josh Sweat (11) and Javon Hargrave (11) and Brandon Graham (11). Philadelphia is hoping the bye week was enough to to help heal the right throwing shoulder of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was on target for the MVP before getting hurt against the Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts threw for 22 TDs, rushed for 13 and combined for 4,461 yards through the air and on the ground. Can he find his game and be the daring runner he was all season or will the injury lead to tentitivness?
Prediction: Eagles 25-22
Last week: 5-1; Regular season: 170-99-2
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.