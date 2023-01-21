We wrap up the divisional round with two blockbuster games that includes a rematch of a postponed game and a renewal of an old, bitter rivalry. We can see any of these four teams – Cincinnati, Buffalo, Dallas and San Francisco – make it to the Super Bowl, although the Bengals’ offensive line woes make them the longest shot. We got a great quarterback matchup in the Bengals-Bills game and an interesting one in the Cowboys-49ers game.
On to the final two games of the divisional round …
Cincinnati at Buffalo
Time: 3 p.m. today (CBS)
Records: Bengals 13-4 (including playoffs); Bills 14-3 (including playoffs)
The skinny: This matchup was the game postponed by the cardiac arrest episode involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2. Now, Hamlin is back in Buffalo recovering and his teammates are using his inspirational story to fuel a run to the Super Bowl. But, first, the game against the defending AFC champion Bengals. Cincinnati has won nine straight but has not been dominating and now its offensive line is banged up, missing three starters. That will test of the poise of quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s Joe Cool persona and clutch playing style has transformed this once bumbling franchise. He has three legit receiving options in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but he’ll need to time to find them and the line needs to carve out space for running back Joe Mixon. The Bills have won eight straight and are 13-1 at home all time in the playoffs and can continue that success simply by taking care of the ball. Quarterback Josh Allen threw three TD passes, two interceptions and had a fumble returned for a score last week. Allen has thrown 38 TDs, 16 interceptions (six of them inside an opponent’s 20) and lost six fumbles in 17 starts this season. Don’t give the Bengals life or Burrow will be smoking a victory cigar in the locker room afterward.
Prediction: Bills 27-24
Dallas at San Francisco
Time: 6:30 p.m. today (Fox)
Records: Cowboys 13-5 (including playoffs); 49ers 14-4 (including playoffs)
The skinny: Dallas showed its full power in rolling over Tom Brady and the Bucs on the road. Quarterback Dak Prescott was immaculate, tossing four TDs and running for another. The defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, harassed Brady and made him look 45. Parsons pressured Brady eight times. But that will all change this week as the Cowboys venture to Northern California to play their rivals in a game that reminds us of the epic clashes of the early ’90s. The teams are meeting for a record-tying ninth time in the playoffs, with Dallas winning five times. San Francisco is led by rookie QB Brock Purdy, who is 6-0 as a starter and has thrown at least two TD passes in seven straight games. He’s looking to join Joe Flacco (2008) and Mark Sanchez (2009) as the only rookie QBs to win two playoff starts. But he’s not really the star – that would be the defense. Led by edge rusher Nick Bosa, the Niners were the sixth team since the merger to lead the league in the regular season in turnover margin, points allowed and yards allowed. They are 9-1 at home, have won 11 straight, and the offense also features an embarrassment of riches including running back Christian McCaffrey, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.
Prediction: 49ers 24-21
Last week: 5-1; Regular season: 170-99-2
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.