Kansas City at Las Vegas
Time: 4:30 p.m. today (ESPN/ABC)
Records: Chiefs 13-3; Raiders 6-10
The skinny: The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win as the cancellation of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game opens the doors for Kansas City to get a bye. The Raiders are closing out a roller-coaster and disappointing seaon under first-year coach Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas is rolling with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, but look for Kansas City to hit the jackpot in Sin City.
Prediction: Chiefs 30-17
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Time: 8:15 p.m. today (ESPN/ABC)
Records: Titans 7-9; Jaguras 8-8
The skinny: Not sure how many people saw this scenario playing out a month ago, when Jacksonville began its current four-game winning streak with a 36-22 win at Tennessee. The winner takes the AFC South title and the Titans are going into this game on a six-game losing streak and starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. The Jags are rising under the leadership of second-year QB Trevor Lawrence and a prime-time game at home will be the perfect chance to show the country how much he has improved.
Prediction: Jaguars 21-15
Last week: 10-5; 159-94-2
-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette