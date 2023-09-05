Another NFL season is upon us and the AFC appears to be the dominant conference again.
Not only did Aaron Rodgers go from the Packers to the Jets, but coach Sean Payton came out of the broadcast booth to take over the Broncos.
Most of the top – and top paid – quarterbacks are in the AFC with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Rodgers, the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, soon-to-be-highest paid Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Jacksonville’s third-year signal caller Trevor Lawrence.
I’m not even counting the Browns’ Deshaun Watson, Denver’s Russell Wilson and the Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo. The NFC is highlighted by the the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Dallas’ Dak Prescott.
And Tom Brady has retired.
With that as backdrop, here are some picks for division winners and which team will be dancing in Las Vegas after winning Super Bowl LVIII.
AFC
East: The Bills have ruled the division for the past three seasons but suffered through several hardships last season (a supermarket shooting, Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, two snowstorms) before faltering in a home playoff game to the Bengals. Now receiver Stefon Diggs is rumbling about his role and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier surprisingly left. Waiting to take the throne are the Jets, as Rodgers has raised the hopes of the team and its fans. Not since Joe Namath roamed Broadway has New York been this primed for primetime and a Super Bowl shot. Miami’s QB situation is being held hostage by the health of Tua Tagovailoa, he of the multiple concussions. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have a significant role in the Dolphins’ success. New England is the JAG (Just A Guy) Corp. of the division, with nary a star to be found in Foxborough. The highlight of the season may be opening day at home as the team honors Brady.
Pick: Bills
South: Jacksonville is primed to be more than Cinderella this season behind Lawrence and coach Doug Pederson. If its defense improves, the Jags will be force in the conference. Tennessee is hoping aging running back Derrick Henry has another season in him and that the addition of receiver DeAndre Hopkins revives QB Ryan Tannehill. The Texans are rebuilding (again) behind new coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB C.J. Stroud while the Colts and new coach Shane Steichen are fighting their only star, running back Jonathan Taylor, over money and trusting the offense to rookie QB Anthony Richardson.
Pick: Jaguars
North: Maybe the best division top-to-bottom, with the Bengals being the top cat entering the season. Burrow is coming off a calf injury but he has Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to throw to and Joe Mixon is back at running back. The loss of Snider star Jessie Bates III will hurt the secondary early. The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., drafted receiver Zay Jones and changed offensive coordinators to revise their offense to enhance Jackson’s passing abilities. The Steelers surged to a 7-2 finish to the season behind rookie QB Kenny Pickett. A healthy defense led by TJ Watt will keep them in games. The Browns are hoping Watson has grown comfortable in the organization and system to make a playoff run.
Pick: Bengals
West: The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are again the best in the division, albeit without star defensive tackle Chris Jones (for now) and a thinned receiver group. But, much like Brady, Mahomes is human spackle and so Kansas City will win. The Chargers have to get over their playoff meltdown and have the QB and receivers to do it, but will the defense step up? The Broncos and Wilson are trying to rise like the Phoenix under Payton while the Raiders are going with Garoppolo in their bid to get back to the postseason.
Pick: Chiefs
AFC wildcards: Jets, Ravens, Chargers
AFC championship: Bengals over Chiefs
NFC
East: The Eagles and Cowboys are the iron of this division with the Giants not surrendering easily. Philadelphia is trying to shake off a Super Bowl loss behind Hurts, a solid offensive line, two top receivers and a dominate defensive line. Dallas is hoping that by coach Mike McCarthy taking over the play calling on offense, it will unlock Prescott and Co. The Giants have to guard against being too lax after their surprising season and two-game playoff run. The Commanders have new owners and that’s the first step back to respectability.
Pick: Eagles
South: The weakest of all the divisions, the best team may be the Saints with the Falcons closing fast. The Saints have Derek Carr at QB and a sturdy defense. The Falcons drafted a – shocker – running back, Bijan Robinson, in the first round to go with receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. It’s all on second-year QB Desmond Ridder. The Bucs are going with Baker Mayfield at QB while the Panthers and former Colts coach Frank Reich are rolling with overall No. 1 pick Bryce Young.
Pick: Saints
North: Well, with Rodgers off to the Big Apple, Green Bay is going with Jordan Love and are hoping they can continue their run of hall of fame QBs another 10 years. The Vikings imploded at home in the playoffs to the Giants and let star running back Dalvin Cook go (he signed with the Jets). They still have Justin Jefferson and rookie receiver Jordan Addison. The Lions are the people’s choice to win the division, but beware early predictions of success for a franchise that hasn’t experienced a lot of winning in decades. The Bears are hoping to see a big jump from QB Justin Fields and a rebuilt offensive line and a strong linebacking crew.
Pick: Lions
West: The 49ers jettisoned former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance to the Cowboys and are going with second-year QB Brock Purdy and his rebuilt arm. The defense needs Nick Bosa to get back in the fold, but the offense has weapons galore and the defense has depth. The Seahawks are hoping QB Geno Smith wasn’t a one-year fluke, but they have backed him up with a solid defense and running game. And with receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, Seattle has weapons. The Rams are in full youth mode. Receiver Cooper Kupp is hurting and QB Matthew Stafford is trying to handle his wife’s podcast revelations and lead this transitioning team. The Cardinals are going for the top pick in next year’s draft.
Pick: 49ers
NFC wildcards: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks
NFC championship: Eagles over 49ers
Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles over Bengals
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.