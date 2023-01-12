Seattle at San Francisco
Time: 4:30 p.m. today (Fox)
Records: Seahawks 9-8; 49ers 13-4
The skinny: The third meeting of the season for these division rivals (2-0 Niners). San Francisco has won 10 straight, five of those behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Seattle's QB, Geno Smith, is also making his playoff starting debut. The Niners have the league's top-ranked defense and multiple weapons for Purdy to use including Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy has thrown multiple touchdown passes in six straight games -- the longest streak for a rookie. Seattle is starting multiple rookies and has been a nice story, but the ending is nigh.
Prediction: Niners 27-20
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville
Time: 8:15 p.m. today (NBC)
Records: Chargers 10-7; Jaguars 9-8
The skinny: Two rising quarterbacks -- Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Trevor Lawrence fo the Jaguars -- face each other in their playoff debuts. You could argue last week's showdown against Tennessee for the AFC South title was a playoff game for Jacksonville, which has won six of seven. Meanwhile, Chargers coach Brandon Staley played his starters for most of last week's meaningless game against Denver, getting receiver Mike Williams (back) injured in the process. That bring us to the biggest discrepancy of this game -- the coaches. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson has won a Super Bowl (with the Eagles) while Staley is making his playoff debut. The Chargers do have all-everything running back Austin Ekeler, but their defense has a penchant for giving up big plays -- 72 this season of at least 20 yards -- and a poor run defense. The Jaguars ran for 151 yards when the teams met earlier this season.
Prediction: Jaguars 23-21
Miami at Buffalo
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)
Records: Dolphins 9-8; Bills 13-3
The skinny: Buffalo got an emotional lift when Damar Hamlin recovered from his cardiac arrest incident, and now that the defensive back is out of the hospital and back in Buffalo don't be surprised if he makes a stunning appearance at the game. The Bills might just ride this experience to the Super Bowl, and facing Miami rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is a sure way to keep the momentum of seven straight wins going. The Dolphins lost five straight before beating the Jets to get into the postseason, but their high-flyng offense is but a shell of itself without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Prediction: Bills 30-14
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
Time: 4:30 p.m. Sunday (Fox)
Records: Giants 9-7-1; Vikings 13-4
The skinny: Two rookie head coaches -- Brian Daboll of the Giants and Kevin O'Connell of the Vikings -- highlight this game. Minnesota's charmed season -- an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer -- and a return to the playoff after a two-year absence, will be challenged in the new, hyper-intense postseason. The Giants have also had a rebound season -- back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 -- and have shown a toughness on offense and defense that will test Minnesota's resolve. Of course, New York will be challenged by Vikings all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson, he of the 1,809 yards and 128 receptions. The Giants will counter with the league's fourth-best ground game led by Saquon Barkley.
Prediction: Giants 24-21
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Time: 8:15 p.m. Sunday (NBC)
Records: Ravens 10-7; Bengals 12-4
The skinny: Another divisional rematch, this one with missing parts. Baltimore is withour starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley, has a sore shoulder, thrusting Anthony Brown into the spotlight. Cincinnati will be missing two offensive lineman against an agressive Ravens defense featuring linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. If Bengals QB Joe Burrow can get time, he has three incredible receivers to target in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. And the Bengals' stingy defense, featuring safety and Snider product Jesse Bates III, has proven its mettle during last year's run to the Super Bowl and in its ability to make big, timely plays.
Prediction: Bengals 24-14
Dallas at Tampa Bay
Time: 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN/ABC)
Records: Cowboys 12-5; Buccaneers 8-9
The skinny: Tom Brady puts his GOAT status to the ultimate test when his first-ever sub-.500 team -- and he still made the playoffs! -- plays Dallas. The Cowboys are an enigma, usually playing down to its opponents. And in this case, that's dangerous as the Buccaneers are getting healthy just in time and still have enough veterans around who won Super Bowl LV. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has to stop throwing interceptions and coach Mike McCarthy has to show he can guide a favored road team in a hostile environment with superior talent to a win over an underchieving unit. But Brady thrives in these environments -- world against us -- and that means a lot.
Prediction: Buccaneers 21-20
Last week: 11-5; Season: 170-99-2
-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazxette