Washington at Chicago
Time: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Records: Commanders 1-4; Bears 2-3
The skinny: Another Thursday night rock fight. After last week's Colts-Broncos game set offensive football back decades, we give you the Commanders and Bears from Soldier Field. Carson Wentz vs. Justin Fields. Wentz's propensity for mistakes near the goal line is lengendary. Fields is just begging for the coaching staff to give him a chance to throw the ball. The Bears have been in every game and are well coached. At home, against a poor Washington team, the defense will save the day.
Prediction: Bears 20-17
Last week: 9-7; Season 46-33
-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette