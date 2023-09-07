Welcome back, NFL.
It’s been a long offseason, but the wait ends tonight when the upstart Lions tangle with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City.
There’s lots of hype around the Lions, coming off their strong finish to the 2022 season, and the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who may not play tonight because of a knee injury.
Other teams soaking up the offseason attention include the Jets (and QB Aaron Rodgers), the Eagles, the Browns, the Niners and the handful of teams starting rookies quarterbacks including the Colts, Panthers and Texans.
Time to kick it off …
Lions at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. today: Kansas City has Mahomes but Kelce’s injury and the holdout of defensive tackle Chris Jones hurt. The Lions have to be aware of overconfidence, but they can score. Should be a fun one. Pick: Chiefs (+6), 30-27
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.: The Panthers and new coach Frank Reich are going with rookie No. 1 pick Bryce Young at quarterback. The Falcons have second-year man Desmond Ridder behind center and rookie running back Bijan Robinson set to play off tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London. Pick: Falcons (+3.5), 24-15
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.: The Battle of Ohio should be a wild one, with the Bengals harboring Super Bowl aspirations and the Browns with playoff hopes. Pick: Bengals (+2.5), 33-31
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.: The Colts start the Anthony Richardson-Shane Steichen era with Jonathan Taylor’s contract mess hanging over the organization. The Jags are the favorite in the AFC South behind QB Trevor Lawrence. Pick: Jaguars (+4.5), 27-14
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.: The Vikings could be ripe for an upset on opening day and new Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is capable of pulling one off. Pick: Bucs (−6), 24-21
Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.: Saints are favorites in the NFC South with new QB Derek Carr while Titans are aging behind Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Pick: Saints (+3), 27-21
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.: Great game featuring tough defenses. Will 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s arm be up to the challenge after offseason elbow surgery? Nick Bosa just agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. The Steelers finished hot last season and improved their defense and offensive line. Pick: Steelers (−2.5), 21-18
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.: New ownership in Washington has the fan base enthused and a sellout crowd is expected. The Cardinals are selling out their fans with this dumpster fire of a team. Pick: Commanders (+7), 28-10
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.: Ravens gave QB Lamar Jackson a huge deal and receiver Odell Beckham. The Texans have rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Pick: Ravens (+10), 30-17
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.: Greatest rivalry in the game gets a fresh look as Rodgers is gone, giving Bears fans hopes of a win. Packers are rebuilding quickly behind QB Jordan Love and group of young receivers. The Bears gave QB Justin Fields a top receiver and improved the defense. Pick: Bears (+1.5), 23-21
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.: Two teams stumbling around trying to regain past glories. The Broncos have turned to coach Sean Payton to revive the franchise and franchise QB Russell Wilson. The Raiders are dealing with unrest from star defender Chandler Jones and have turned their lonely eyes to QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Pick: Broncos (+4), 27-21
Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.: The Eagles are set on a return to the Super Bowl and winning it and there is nothing the New England JAG Corps can do to stop the hype train. Pick: Eagles (+3.5), 24-17
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.: A marquee game in the late afternoon, pits QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert in a showdown that could produce fireworks on the scoreboard. Pick: Chargers (+3), 36-34.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.: The Rams are aging and broken, while the Seahawks have loaded up the past few drafts and reinvigorated QB Geno Smith. Pick: Seahawks (+5.5), 28-18
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.: A great way to end the day with a traditional rivalry game. Dallas has to be feeling the pressure to end a 27-year Super Bowl drought and they just may have the team to do it. The Giants surprised us all last season and the pressure is on them to repeat that effort. Pick: Cowboys (+3.5), 23-20
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. Monday: Rodgers in prime time against a Super Bowl contender. Jets fans are salivating for this season and this game will either quench their thirst or send them into the East River. The Bills are trying to get past last year’s fade and build toward the Super Bowl. Pick: Bills (+2.5), 26-24
Last season: 170-99-2