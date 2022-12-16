Indianapolis at Minnesota
Time: 1 p.m. today (NFL Network)
Records: Colts 4-8-1; Vikings 10-3
The skinny: The last time we saw the Colts they were coughing up four fourth-quarter turnovers en route to a 33-point Cowboys scoring surge in a 55-19 loss. Expect better ball security because, hey, even three turnovers in a quarter is an improvement. The Vikings got trashed by the Lions and may be a paper division champ, but they are better than the Colts.
Prediction: Vikings 26-20
Baltimore at Cleveland
Time: 4:30 p.m. today (NFL Network)
Records: Ravens 9-4; Browns 5-8
The skinny: Baltimore’s quarterback situation is unsettled with Lamar Jackson out and backup Tyler Huntyley dealing with a concussion. Cleveland, on the other hand, is starting Deshaun Watson for the third straight game and maybe this is the game he starts showing his skills that earned him that whopping fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract.
Prediction: Browns 26-23
Miami at Buffalo
Time: 8:15 p.m. today (NFL Network)
Records: Dolphins 8-5; Bills 10-3
The skinny: Miami is showing some slippage after dropping two games on the West Coast and now have to go to Buffalo for a night game in December. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in a slump and receiver Tyreek Hill was hobbling throughout the Chargers game. A short week won’t help things. Buffalo likewise is struggling on offense, but its defense is still tough and at home should be up to the challenge.
Prediction: Bills 25-21
Last week: 7-6; Season: 126-80-2
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette