No. 1 vs. No. 1.
One team with 55 sacks (62 including playoffs), the other with 70 (78 including playoffs).
Veteran coach in his fourth Super Bowl vs. second-year coach in his first.
Sixth-year QB with one ring vs. third-year QB who is making his first big-game start.
One franchise in its fifth Super Bowl (2-2) vs. one in its fourth (1-2).
Yes, Super Bowl LVII is a toss-up. Even Vegas oddsmakers had it as a 1.5-point spread.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the favorite against the Kansas City Chiefs, but no make mistake, this game is as even as it gets.
There are two glaring differences. Experience and injuries and the Chiefs have them both. Kansas City is in its third Super Bowl in four seasons, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarious Toney are hurting. Mecole Hardman is out with a pelvis injury.
Mahomes put on a True Grit performance in the AFC title game, hobbling around while willing the Chiefs over the Bengals, and is never to be underestimated, but against the fearsome front four of the Eagles (Haason Reddick, 16 sacks; Javon Hargrave, 11; Josh Sweat, 11; and Brandon Graham, 11), he will be challenged to be at his magical best.
But the Eagles are the healthier team and have depth, especially across the defensive line where they can rotate up to 10 players, and the defensive backfield, where they boast a plethora of veterans, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, James Bradberry, K’Von Wallace, and Avonte Maddox, compared with the Chiefs’ young secondary featuring five rookies and two first-year players.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looked overwhelmed at his introductory press conference two years ago, but he has gotten the Eagles into the playoff two years running and back to the Super Bowl for the second time in six seasons.
He has proven to be an adept motivator and he and his staff have crafted an offensive attack to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ skills – lots of running with short and deep passes mixed in to great effect.
Hurts, who is nursing a shoulder injury, had rushed for 13 touchdowns in the regular season and two more in the postseason. He needs to show he can hit the deep pass to speedsters A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. He was not accurate on deep balls in the NFC title game.
If he can exploit the Chiefs secondary and the best offensive line in the game can open running holes and keep Chris Jones and Frank Clark off him, the Eagles can control the clock behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell and keep Mahomes off the field and on the bench.
But he’ll have also have to decipher the schemes of Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who devised a game plan for the Giants to defeat Tom Brady and the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.
The ultimate X factor is Mahomes, as funny as that sounds. He may be banged up, but no one can do the things he can on the field, with a variety of passing platforms and improvisational skills to match. And he has coach Andy Reid, he of the multiple shifts and pre-snap movements, calling the plays. Reid will probably rely on quick passes, screens and trickery.
This is the Mahomes Era, after all, and if he has any ambition to challenge Tom Brady for Super Bowl wins, he needs this one to keep on track. To drop to 1-2 in Super Bowls would be big setback and threaten his chances at the record.
He will, of course, look to his buddy and best weapon, tight end Travis Kelce, to move the ball, make big third-down plays and score. Nobody, it seems, can slow Kelce down, but the Eagles have the personnel, thanks to general manager Howie Roseman, who has loaded this team for this moment as he is seeking his second ring.
Roseman has assembled the coach, the quarterback, the running game, the receivers, the pass rush and the secondary, now he just needs them to all coalesce into world champions.
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.