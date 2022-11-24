Buffalo at Detroit
Time: 12:30 p.m. today (CBS)
Records: Bills 7-3; Lions 4-6
The skinny: Buffalo is back in Detroit four days after escaping a snowstorm and then burying the Browns. The Bills have too many weapons and the Lions too few ways to stop them. Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is making an impact as Detroit has won three straight, but Stephon Diggs, Gabe Davis and the re-emergence of running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook will help the Bills feast on the Lions’ defense.
Prediction: Bills 30-24
N.Y. Giants
at Dallas
Time: 4:30 p.m. today (Fox)
Records: Giants (7-3); Cowboys (7-3)
The skinny: Dallas rebounded in a big way from its disastrous loss at Green Bay to annihilate Minnesota on the road. Feeling good anbout themselves heading into the holiday season, the Cowboys have the pass rush to knaw away at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and cause turnovers. The feel-good Giants’ season took a hit at home with a loss to the Lions, and maybe their Cinderealla story is about to turn to ashes.
Prediction: Cowboys 27-18
New England at Minnesota
Time: 8:20 p.m. today (NBC)
Records: Patriots (6-4); Vikings (8-2)
The skinny: An interesting game between teams which are the beneficiaries of soft schedules. Both have been routed at home (Patriots by the Bears, Vikings by the Cowboys) and both have offensive line injury concerns. Can New England’s defense (169 points allowed) stand up on a short week, on the road facing a top-flight receiver in Justin Jefferson? And its offense is unwatchable. Last season, the Patriots collapsed down the stretch and this is the beginning of their toughest stretch this season. Minnesota has a minus point differential (229 for, 231 against), but has won in a variety of manners and in close games, a change from previous seasons. But QB Kirk Cousins has trouble in prime time.
Prediction: Vikings 21-18
Last week: 10-4; Season: 99-64-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette