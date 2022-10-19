New Orleans at Arizona
Time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday (Amazon Prime)
Records: Saints 2-4; Cardinals 2-4
The skinny: Another exciting Thursday night special. For the owners' bank accounts, maybe. Not for the fans. Anyway, Arizona gets back suspended receiver DeAndre Hopkins and newly acquired receiver Robbie Anderson. The Saints are hurting all over with their top two receivers, tight end and top cornerback out. Andy Dalton is trending to start at quarterback. The Cardinals have lost eight straight at home and need QB Kyler Murray to break out soon and when better than in prime time?
Prediction: Cardinals 23-21
Last week: 9-5; Season: 55-38-1
-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette