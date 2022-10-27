Jaws’ pick
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
Time: 8:15 p.m. today (Prime Video)
Records: Ravens 4-3; Buccaneers 3-4
The skinny: Both are struggling, but the Bucs have been worse, losing four of five following a 2-0 start. Tom Brady leads the NFC in passing yards (1,942), but has only eight TD passes and Tampa Bay is averaging 17.7 points. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (13 TDs, 6 INTs) has led the Ravens to big first-half scoring margins, but they have blown numerous second-half leads. His receiving corps is banged up with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews missing practice. But the Bucs are missng three-fourths of their starting secondary, their left guard, a receiver and tight end.
Prediction: Ravens 23-20
Last week: 9-5
Season: 64-43-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette