Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, 9:30 a.m. Seattle is toast of the NFL and will be in Germany. Seahawks 24-21
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bears QB Fields has finally found his comfort zone. Bears 25-17
Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins offense is cooking and will burn Browns. Dolphins 30-17
Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Gritty Titans should be able to ground down Broncos. Titans 18-15
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Texans pose good test for upstart Giants off bye. Giants 21-17
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chiefs survived Titans, get back to free-flowing ways. Chiefs 30-21
Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Vikings may face Bills without Allen, but defense rises. Bills 25-22
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. If TJ Watt is back, nightmares return for Dalton. Steelers 17-14
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Saturday’s 1st Sunday as head coach won’t be fun day. Raiders 20-14
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Stafford in concussion protocol gives Cardinals big break. Cardinals 24-18
Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Classic rivalry loses luster with bad Packers team. Cowboys 30-12
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Niners off bye ready for big second half of season. 49ers 30-24
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Eagles now Philly’s last remaining hope for a title. Eagles 27-14
Byes: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Last week: 8-5; Season: 82-53-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette