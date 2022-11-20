Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Coach won Saturday’s first game, then Eagles lost first game Eagles 27-21
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Fields has Bears offense running wild, but will he run down? Bears 24-21
Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Game moved to Motor City and Buffalo needs a tuneup. Bills 30-17
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Giants a solid, fundamental team, the opposite of Lions. Giants 23-20
Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Ravens’ three-game winning straight won’t end this week. Ravens 27-18
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints have enough to stop Rams with no Kupp. Saints 21-17
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Big game for teams with playoff hopes. Pats have ruled series. Patriots 21-18
Washington at Houston, 1 p.m. Commanders showing life with Heineke leading the way. Commanders 24-14
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Two teams going nowhere. At least Denver has some defense. Broncos 18-15
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. Bengals need to keep Watt from getting to Burrow. Bengals 26-14
Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys coming off bad loss, Vikings off miraculous win. Vikings 27-25
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Chiefs are cruising; Chargers may get receivers back. Chiefs 30-27
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) 49ers defense will withstand Murray, Cardinals. 49ers 23-18
Byes: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Last week: 7-7; Season: 89-60-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette