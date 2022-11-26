Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Bears haven’t revealed their QB, while Jets have made change. Jets 23-14
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. JaMarr Chase may be back, but Titans are chasing top seed. Titans 23-21
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Browns’ finale before Deshaun Watson returns is a Brady party. Buccaneers 27-14
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. Falcons are capable here, but QB Taylor Heinicke is rolling. Commanders 24-21
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Ravens have won four straight and are in soft part of schedule. Ravens 21-18
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Sam Darnold is starting at QB for the Panthers. Enough said. Broncos 13-10
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins off bye week get Texans backup QB Kyle Allen. Dolphins 30-10
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Chargers missing Mike Williams, Cards get QB Kyler Murray back. Cardinals 27-24
Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks defense will be too much for inconsistent Raiders. Seahawks 25-21
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs continue their journey to the top seed in AFC. Chiefs 34-10
N. Orleans at S. Francisco, 4:25 p.m. 49ers putting it all together on offense and defense. 49ers 30-14
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Eagles scuffling a bit, but Packers won’t be big obstacle. Eagles 26-18
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, (Mon.) Colts defense pretty stout and Steelers won’t have answers. Colts 24-10
Last week: 10-4; Season: 99-64-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette