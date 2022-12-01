Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. Deshaun Watson makes his return from his 11-game suspension. Browns 24-14
Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Ravens can't hold leads, Broncos can't get leads. Ravens 26-10
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Battle of beat up QBs. Packers have running backs. Packers 21-15
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. Both teams are playing better; Jags have a better defense. Jaguars 27-24
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Jets defense will test Vikings offense: Sauce vs. Jefferson. Jets 26-24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Steelers looked competent against inept Colts, but Falcons grittier. Falcons 21-20
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Eagles offense will be tested, but Titans can't keep up. Eagles 26-21
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Commanders making push for playoff as Giants tailing off. Commanders 17-14
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Super Bowl preview? Niners defense is best in league. Niners 26-23
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle gets the break it needs in facing collapsing Rams. Seahawks 26-10
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. AFC championship re-wind? Bengals defense is undervalued. Plus Chase. Bengals 27-24
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Raiders offense coming together while Chargers run D is bad. Raiders 27-25
Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. Cowboys rested and ready for primetime. Saturday, Colts are not. Cowboys 30-17
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Brady struggles against Saints, but not at home. Buccaneers 20-17
Byes: Arizona, Carolina
Last week: 9-7; Season: 108-71-1
-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette