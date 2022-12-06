Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Ravens turn to QB Tyler Huntley against the surging Steelers. Steelers 16-13
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Joe Cool, Bengals making their move to top of division. Bengals 27-18
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cowboys feast on bad teams and none worse than Texans. Cowboys 40-10
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Titans inexplicably fired their GM as season teeters. Titans 21-18
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. Vikings finding ways to win, but Lions are winning, too. Vikings 30-27
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills toyed with Patriots, but get tougher team in Jets. Bills 23-21
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Eagles showing they win in air, on ground, on defense. Eagles 30-21
Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Chiefs need to get out frustrations and Broncos oblige. Chiefs 30-10
Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks won to right ship, now just hold steady. Seahawks 18-15
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Brady magic never stops, but neither does Niners defense. 49ers 17-14
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Dolphins stayed in California and get split over faltering Chargers. Dolphins 27-24
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Patriots are disfunctional on offense, Cardinals are just disfunctional. Patriots 24-21
Byes: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Last week: 11-3-1; Season: 119-74-2
-- Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette