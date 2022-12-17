Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Still in NFC South race, Falcons going with rookie QB. Saints 21-17
Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cowboys play down to competition, but Jags’ play is rising. Cowboys 27-24
Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Lions have won 4 of 5 while Jets are hurting at QB. Lions 24-21
Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m. Chiefs gets another softie to boost bid for top seed. Chiefs 30-18
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Eagles are playing at a level Bears simply can’t reach. Eagles 33-21
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m. Panthers are sniffing division title behind running game, defense. Panthers 18-14
Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Two bad teams going nowhere and using backup QBs. Broncos 15-13
New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Belichick vs. McDaniels. Patriots need win, Raiders play spoiler. Raiders 21-20
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Bengals’ underrated defense took a hit, but will hit Brady. Bengals 24-16
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Titans floundering; Chargers’ offense getting healthy. Chargers 27-20
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m. Will we get another tie? Divisional fight in prime time. Commanders 23-20
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Does Baker Mayfield have another miracle in store for Rams? Packers 19-17
Last week: 7-6; Season: 126-80-2
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette