Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Both teams are in the postseason, so this is for seeding. Bengals 26-15
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Remarkably, Steelers are still in playoff race, so rivalry enhanced. Steelers 21-19
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. This is for draft position and that’s reason enough not to watch. Texans 10-9
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. Vikings need to shake off last week’s nightmare and they will. Vikings 26-12
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Another game not fit for viewing, sees Saints finish strong. Saints 21-20
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Both teams are QB needy, but Dolphins have playoff hopes. Dolphins 21-18
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills got great news on Damar Hamlin and share joy with fans. Bills 28-20
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Bucs have NFC South wrapped up, so this is for momentum. Buccaneers 23-20
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Niners looking for high seed and sliding Cardinals no hindrance. 49ers 30-10
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys in mix for top seed and Commanders raised white flag. Cowboys 33-14
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Chargers gearing up for postseason, Broncos for offseason. Chargers 25-12
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks need to win to keep playoff hopes alive and get it. Seahawks 24-17
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. Eagles may get Jalen Hurts back as top seed in jeopardy. Eagles 28-17
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Both teams improbably still in playoff hunt, with Packers in control. Packers 27-24
Last week: 10-5; Season: 159-94-2
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette