A sloppy Week 1 was capped by the season-ending Achilles injury to Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That scuttles New York’s Super Bowl hopes, although the defense looks super ready. The Bengals struggled again with the Browns, whose defense also was strong. The 49ers look in midseason form in a total domination of the Steelers. The Rams surprised all with their rout of the Seahawks, and the Lions started the season with an impressive win in Kansas City.
Road teams won 10 games last week, and the NFC went 3-0 against the AFC. I screwed up the odds last week and it shows in my total.
Let’s move on to Week 2 …
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. today: Both teams struggled but at least the Eagles won. Expect Philadelphia to get stronger. Pick: Eagles (Eagles minus 7), 26-21
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.: Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow both were out of sync last week, so expect both to return to form. Pick: Bengals (minus 3.5), 24-21
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.: The Bucs’ defense was solid against the Vikings and the Bears’ offense was disastrous. Pick: Buccaneers (minus 3), 23-21
Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.: The Packers started slow and then picked up steam against the Bears. Atlanta wants to run. Pick: Packers (minus 1.5), 24-20
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.: Two rookie QBs battle in this one and the Colts’ Anthony Richardson showed the most promise for early success. Pick: Colts (minus 1), 18-15
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.: Travis Kelce may be back and Chris Jones will be after getting a new deal. And of course Patrick Mahomes will play. Pick: Chiefs (minus 3), 28-26
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.: Los Angeles’ offense was awesome while its defense was a sieve against the Dolphins. The Titans were a field goal machine. Pick: Chargers (minus 3), 26-22
Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.: Josh Allen played like a rookie in throwing three picks against the Jets. The Raiders will be in trouble. Pick: Bills (minus 9.5), 27-24
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.: The Lions have a lot to back up after their opening day win, while the Seahawks have a lot to prove. Pick: Lions (minus 5.5), 26-23
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.: The Giants are looking for an oasis in the desert and the Cardinals will provide it. Pick: Giants (minus 6), 21-17
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.: The Niners looked fine with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey while the Rams pulled the surprise of the week. Pick: Niners (minus 8), 28-17
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.: New starting Jets’ QB Zach Wilson gets to face the fearsome Cowboys pass rush. Good luck. Pick: Cowboys (minus 9.5), 21-14
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.: Rough start for Russell Wilson and the Broncos and the Commanders’ defense will be a challenge. Pick: Broncos (minus 3.5), 18-15
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.: Miami’s offense was on target as Tyreek Hill went for 215 yards and 2 TDs. Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t lost to the Patriots. New England’s defense will be tested. Pick: Dolphins (minus 2), 25-24
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. Monday: The Saints will face rookie QB Bryce Young and that should be enough to go 2-0. Pick: Saints (minus 3), 27-14
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. Monday: The Steelers looked awful last week and now get a Browns defense that stifled Burrow and the Bengals. Pick: Browns (minus 2.5), 21-20
Last week straight up: 8-8
Against spread: 5-11