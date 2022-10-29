Denver vs Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m. GM gave the dreaded vote of confidence to coach and QB. Jaguars 20-18
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Well-rested teams will test secondaries with deep threats. Vikings 27-24
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Panthers had surprising win after coaching change and trades. Falcons 21-17
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. Bears come in confident while Cowboys readjusting to Dak. Cowboys 23-17
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Raiders set to run wild on Bourbon Street behind Jacobs. Raiders 27-21
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. Dolphins get prime opportunity to get passing attack on track. Dolphins 30-17
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Patriots have QB questions, Jets RB worries, but have momentum. Jets 17-14
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Eagles improve defense, eye postseason run, with Quinn trade. Eagles 30-14
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. Titans winning ugly and that should continue against ugly Texans. Titans 21-18
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. All surprising Giants do is find ways to win. Giants 24-21
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. 49ers get full week of McCaffrey to unleash on Rams. 49ers 30-24
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Special sauce Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke. Huh? Commanders 21-14
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. Bills coming off bye will wave bye-bye to Packers. Bills 33-14
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Bengals will be tested without Chase, but not by Browns. Bengals 24-18
Byes: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Last week: 9-5; Season: 64-43-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette