Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m. Colts have new QB, OC, but Pats have the OG. Patriots 20-14
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. Bears offense waking up, but “D” depleted facing speedy Dolphins. Dolphins 30-24
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Bengals need to figure out how to win without Chase. Bengals 24-21
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Packers need a lifeline and Lions will throw them one. Packers 27-24
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Bills got sloppy last week, make corrections against Jets. Bills 30-17
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Chargers coming off bye to find feisty Falcons waiting. Falcons 27-25
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Raiders under pressure to win in matchup of struggling teams. Raiders 28-27
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m. Commanders showing resolve and get shot at signature win. Commanders 23-20
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks defense growing stronger; Geno Smith not slowing down. Seahawks 30-26
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Past two champions seeking to regain form and respect. Buccaneers 21-20
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Old school vs. new school offenses meet. Newer is better. Chiefs 30-21
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Ravens show off improved defense in prime time. Ravens 24-17
Byes: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Last week: 10-5; Season: 74-48-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette