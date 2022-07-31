If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne barber accused of sexual misconduct with teen customer
-
Two girls murdered within two years, one sure killer and one only possible
-
Indiana abortion ban bill passes Senate committee vote
-
Komets strike oil: Affiliate with Edmonton of the NHL
-
New downtown Fort Wayne specialty grocery plans take shape