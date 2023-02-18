WEST LAFAYETTE – Former Purdue men’s basketball coach Gene Keady was named a finalist for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Friday.
Keady is one of 12 finalists up for induction and he has advanced to the finalist stage for the third time, but for the first time since 2006.
The entire Class of 2023 will be announced in Houston, on April 1 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four as part of the Hall of Fame Class Announcement. Potential Enshrinees from the Direct Elect Committees may also be recognized at the NCAA Men’s Final Four.
The Class of 2023 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Mass., the Birthplace of Basketball, on August 11-12.
Keady is joined by finalists Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Jennifer Azzi, Gary Blair, Becky Hammon and Marian Washington.
Keady spent 27 seasons as the head coach of the Western Kentucky University (1978-80) and Purdue University (1980-2005) men’s basketball programs.
Keady garnered 550 career NCAA wins and was named National Coach of the Year six times (1984, ‘88, ‘94-96, 2000). He is the winningest coach in Purdue’s history (512), won six Big Ten titles (1984, ‘87-88, ‘95-96) and a record seven Big Ten Coach of the Year awards (1984, ‘88, ‘90, ‘94-96, 2000).
Under Keady’s leadership, Purdue made 17 NCAA tournament appearances in 24 years. He was also inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, where he served as president from 2000-01.
Among the notable coaches that served under Keady’s direction are Bruce Weber, Kevin Stallings, Steve Lavin, Cuonzo Martin and Matt Painter, current Boilermaker head coach.