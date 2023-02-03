There’s domination, and then there’s Bailey Kelham’s performance in Garrett’s 44-38 win over Concordia on Friday night.
The senior scored 33 points to lead the Railroaders in the Class 3A Concordia Sectional semifinals – including all seven of Garrett’s first-quarter points and all 11 in the fourth – and also accounted for 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
“We let our stud be a stud,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Every night of this tournament, all I told her was ‘Lead us, lead us, lead us.’ And that’s exactly what she’s done.”
The victory sends Garrett (13-11) to the sectional finals for the fourth year in a row. The Railroaders will face Woodlan (20-4), which beat Heritage 45-34 in the evening’s first semifinal, in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. today at Woodlan. The final will be a rematch of Garrett’s season opener, which the Warriors won 37-36.
Garrett built its first double-digit lead with an 8-0 run in the second quarter that was capped by a 3-pointer from senior Aida Haynes to make the score 20-9. Concordia (10-14) had not hit a field goal in the second quarter, but Concordia junior Kaelyn Ortiz hit a 3 before halftime to cut Garrett’s lead to 20-12.
The Cadets twice threatened Garrett’s lead: In the third quarter, after pulling within 25-24, Kelham responded with a 3-pointer on the next possession, and she accounted for the final eight points of the period to build Garrett’s lead to 33-24. In the fourth quarter, Concordia freshman Alivia Bolinger had back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 37, but Kelham was sent to the free throw line three times, hitting five or her next six attempts, before the Cadets would score again.
And to make matters more difficult, Kelham played the last 7:31 of the game with four fouls.
“It was super nerve-wracking. I think it was (Wednesday against Angola) I had four fouls, too, so I definitely have to learn to dial it back a little bit, learn to be smarter. There are times I get a little to ahead of myself and a little too happy,” Kelham said.
Lapadot said he had no trepidation about leaving Kelham in the game while she was in foul trouble.
“I don’t believe in taking kids out because they have fouls,” Lapadot said. “When you have studs, they play. Our stars last year played with fouls, they just know how to do it. They have no doubt they’re going to stay in there.”
Kelham and Concordia senior Annaka Nelson, who have both committed to play at Huntington next year, guarded each other for much of Friday’s game.
“We knew we had to be smart and know where the ball is going to be, being in the right places at the right time, getting out to shooters but diving back in and helping on her, because she is so dominant in the post,” Kelham said of playing her future Foresters teammate. “She was the main target to shut down, and I think we all did a really good job on that.”
In addition to Kelham’s 33 points, which puts her on the brink of setting a school record for career points, boys or girls, Kelsey Bergman finished with eight points and four rebounds and Haynes finished with three.
Bolinger led the Cadets with 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half, and Nelson scored eight.
Woodlan’s Addie Goheen led the Warriors with 14 points, and Avah Smith scored 13. Heritage seniors Claire Bickel and Lydia Schultz each scored nine points in the final games of their careers.