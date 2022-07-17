EUGENE, Ore. – Fred Kerley led the first American sweep of the 100 meters at the worlds in 31 years Saturday, barely edging teammates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell to stamp a red-white-and-blue exclamation point on the first championships ever in the United States.
Kerley leaned at the line to finish in 9.86 seconds and beat both Bracy and Bromell by 0.02 second. The difference between second and third was 0.002.
It marked the first American sweep at worlds since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell went gold-silver-bronze at the 1991 championships in Tokyo.
“We said we were going to do it and we did it,” Kerley said in the on-track interview, moments after the crowd finished chanting “USA! USA! USA!”
Kerley, the 27-year-old Texan, came into Eugene as the favorite – the only sprinter to crack 9.8 seconds this year. His reward is a title in an event he didn’t start investing time in until the lead-up to last year’s Olympics.
Fourth-place finisher Oblique Seville was 0.09 second behind the medalists.
Kerley overcame the fourth-slowest start but kept closing ground as he covered the 100 meters. He was in Lane 4, one lane inside of Bracy, who had a body-length lead on his taller opponent with about 40 meters to go. Kerley closed and powered through the line, while Bracy leaned in at the finish.
Bromell, who was starting on the outside in Lane 8, was in the photo finish, as well.
Joining him on the medal stand were Bracy, who gave up football at Florida State to pursue track, and Bromell, who went into last year’s Olympics as a favorite but didn’t make the final. He was in tears after receiving his bronze.
Only a few minutes earlier, Chase Ealey won America’s first gold medal of the meet – in women’s shot put.
Ealey, who turns 28 in four days, ended up winning the event on her first attempt Saturday night at Hayward Field. Her opening toss went 67 feet, 2¾ inches and dethroned two-time defending world champion Gong Lijiao of China. Ealey becomes the first U.S. world outdoor champion in the shot put.
Hammer throwers Brooke Andersen and Janee’ Kassanavoid extended America’s roll on home turf Sunday, taking gold and bronze medals at the worlds.
Andersen, a 26-year-old from California, won the gold medal with a throw of 259 feet, 1/2 inch that beat Canada’s Camryn Rogers by more than 11 feet.
Kassanavoid took bronze to give the U.S. women’s throwers three medals over the first three days of the meet.
Through 2 1/2 days of action, America led the medals table with three golds and seven overall.
Other gold medals awarded during Sunday’s daytime session went to Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola in the marathon who won in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds.