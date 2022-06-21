The New York Knicks and Jaden Ivey are circling each other ahead of the draft.
As the top guard in his class, Ivey will assuredly be off the board if the Knicks stay with their 11th pick on Thursday.
But as rumors circulate about team president Leon Rose’s desire to trade up, Ivey, the former Purdue star, casually listed the Knicks as an option when asked about teams that caught his eye at the top of the lottery.
“Could be situations where I land in New York,” Ivey said Monday.
It’s a workable scenario for the Knicks, but the price will be high.
The other side of this story is Ivey reportedly having some trepidation about joining the Sacramento Kings, who own the fourth pick and are shopping it as a chance to land Ivey.
On Monday, Ivey did little to dispel those rumors about the Kings, saying he’s had no contact with the organization.
“If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option,” Ivey said. “I can’t pick – I’m not the GM who picks the guys. So I’m just trying to enjoy this process and whatever happens on draft night, we’re going to stick with it.”
BASEBALL
White Sox activate Anderson
The Chicago White Sox activated shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list. He strained his right groin during a game against the Chicago Cubs on May 29.
Machado out of lineup , not on IL
San Diego Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado wasn’t in the lineup Monday, a day after spraining his left ankle, and acting manager Ryan Flaherty was optimistic his former teammate won’t need to go on the injured list.
BASKETBALL
Griner’s wife: Call never took place
WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the U.S. Embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said. The couple have not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia on drug-related charges. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong and to suspect at least initially that Russian authorities had thwarted the call.
NBA Summer League slate set
NBA Summer League will start with a little Midnight Madness feel. The league released the 75-game summer league schedule on Monday, with the first game in Las Vegas set to pit Orlando against Houston at 10 p.m. Eastern on July 7. That game will be followed by a midnight Eastern tip-off between Portland and Detroit, with those two matchups the only ones on the Day 1 schedule. Most teams will open their Las Vegas slates on July 8 or July 9. All 30 NBA teams will be taking part, all playing five games.
COLLEGES
Lineman commits to Boilermakers
Purdue added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class when three-star defensive lineman Saadiq Clements of Henderson, Kentucky, chose the Boilermakers over offers from Florida State, Indiana and Kentucky, among others. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Clements is the 81st-ranked defensive lineman in the country, per 247sports.com.