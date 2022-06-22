CROMWELL, Conn. – Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told the AP he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit.
Koepka remained in the field for the Travelers Championship, though he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning at the TPC River Highlands. The next LIV Golf event starts June 30 outside Portland, Oregon.
The development came as the PGA Tour held a player meeting at the Travelers Championship.
According to two players in the meeting, the PGA Tour plans to return to a calendar season that would start in January and the FedEx Cup playoffs would be eligible for only for the top 70 players. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was for players.
BASEBALL
Ailing hip puts Kiermaier on IL
Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, a Bishop Luers graduate, was added to the injured list Tuesday with a hip inflammation. He left Monday’s game against the New York Yankees in the second inning. Manager Kevin Cash said the hip has been bothering Kiermaier for a while.
GOLF
Pro Broce wins Mad Anthonys
Jamie Broce was the top professional at Monday’s Mad Anthonys Pro-Am, a charity event at Pine Valley Country Club, shooting a 5-under 66 and pocketing $6,000. Gary Robison, Wyatt Larkin and Connor Dudley tied for second with 69s and $3,500 apiece. There was also a shamble with Mad Anthonys members.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Fremont coaches, AD get board OK
The Fremont school board approved the hiring of Cal Stone as the new athletic director on Monday night. He replaces Roger Probst. The board also approved Ron Colclasure as the head baseball coach, Troy Barker as cross country and track and field coach and Neal Frantz as girls tennis coach.
HOCKEY
Leafs’ Matthews wins MVP award
Toronto’s Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. The Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin claimed the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender. Colorado’s Cale Maker took the Norris Trophy, presented to the league’s best defenseman, and Detroit’s Moritz Seider claimed the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.
MISCELLANEOUS
Turnstone set for power soccer
Turnstone is set to host the U.S. Power Soccer Association MK Battery Conference Cup Championship Series from Thursday through Sunday. Power soccer – the first competitive team sport designed for power wheelchair users – allows athletes with a variety of disabilities to play soccer with a 13-inch ball on a basketball court. The four-division tournament includes a field of 36 teams and 266 athletes from 15 states.
Osaka, James form partnership
LeBron James and Naomi Osaka are becoming teammates in the entertainment world. Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Co., which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.