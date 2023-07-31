The Komets signed forwards Jack Gorniak and Vincent De Mey and defenseman Jordan Spadafore on Monday.
Gorniak, 23, will play his first year as a pro after five seasons at the University of Wisconsin. The 5-foot-11 Gorniak scored 22 goals and added 40 assists for 62 points in 164 games with the Badgers. The Montréal Canadiens selected Gorniak in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft.
“Jack comes from an incredible college program, and he was an integral part of their team,” Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said in a news release. “He has elite speed, plays the game the right way, and is going to be a big piece for us this season.”
Spadafore, 22, played two seasons at Nipissing University, appearing in 38 games. Before his college career, the 6-2 Spadafore skated with four teams in the QMJHL and two in the MJAHL, where he amassed 344 penalty minutes in 113 games played.
“He’s a big strong defenseman who plays the game hard and will stand up for his teammates,” Kallechy said. He is a tough guy to play every night, and we are excited to bring his skill set to our defensive group.”
De Mey, 25, played three games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks last season. The Los Angeles native played five seasons at Northern Michigan University, appearing in 162 games and scoring 71 total points (40 goals, 31 assists).
The additions bring Fort Wayne's roster to 16 along with returning forwards Shawn Boudrias, Tristan Pelletier and William Provost, and returning defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. The newcomers include netminder François Brassard, the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22 with the Jacksonville Icemen, along with defenseman Joe Gatenby, and forwards Nolan Volcan, Darian Pilon, Cole Young, Kamerin Nault, Parker Saretsky and Tristan Ashbrook.
The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, one step above Fort Wayne in the Oilers’ developmental system, have signed goalie Tyler Parks, defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson, and forward Cameron Wright, all of whom could see time in Fort Wayne.