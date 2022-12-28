The Komets' Tye Felhaber has been selected to play in ECHL All-Star Game.
In 24 games this season, Felhaber has 28 points (7 goals, 21 assists).
Before joining the Komets, the Pembroke, Ontario, native spent four seasons in the OHL before signing an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on March 1, 2019.
During Ottawa's 2018-19 campaign, the 5-foot-11 forward tallied 59 goals with 50 assists for 109 total points. He has skated 89 games in the AHL with Texas and Syracuse. Felhaber has had two stints in the ECHL, appearing in 20 games with Idaho and Orlando, collecting 20 points (12g, 8a).
The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will be played Jan. 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.