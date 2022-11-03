The Komets were active on the transactions wire Thursday, making multiple moves concerning defensemen.
First, they got Adam Brubacher from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and traded DJ King to Norfolk for the rights to forward Jared Thomas. Later, Brubacher was recalled by the Bakersfield Condors.
Brubacher was scoreless in two games with the Condors. He played 13 games last season with Fort Wayne and had one goal and seven points, then added two goals in seven playoff games.
King appeared in four games with the Komets, with one assist. Thomas, 28, skated the last two seasons with the Indy Fuel, netting 28 goals and adding 66 assists for a total of 94 points.
The club also announced that forward Oliver Cooper has been loaned to Chicago of the AHL.