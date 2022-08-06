Samuel Harvey, who was an all-star goalie last season as a rookie for the Komets in the ECHL, has signed to play this season for HC Bolzano in Italy.
Harvey, 24, appeared in 34 regular-season games for the Komets, going 23-8-3 with a .916 save percentage, a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts. In the playoffs, he was 3-4 with a .913 SP and a 2.46 GAA, as the Komets were upset by the Wheeling Nailers in the first round.
Harvey has played 14 games in the higher-level American Hockey League with San Jose, since completing his college career with the University of New Brunswick in 2020.
The Komets have one goalie under contract – Rylan Toth, a rookie out of the University of British Columbia – though they should get another through their new affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers.
Baseball
Colorado claims ex-TinCap Lamet
The Colorado Rockies claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the former TinCaps right-hander was traded by the Padres and designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Around MLB
San Diego star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either today or Sunday, the team said. The former TinCap took batting practice with the Padres in L.A. on Friday and then left for Texas. … The Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, a day after he left a start with lower back pain. … The Cincinnati Reds placed rookie right-hander Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.
Colleges
Michigan cuts ties with hockey coach
University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday the school has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson, who allegedly pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season.
Football
Union replies to league appeal
The NFL Players Association has filed a brief replying to the league’s appeal in Deshaun Watson’s discipline case.
Around the NFL
Arizona running backs coach James Saxon was charged in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May.
Tennis
Injured Nadal out
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming hard-court event in Montreal on Friday because of the abdominal injury that affected him at Wimbledon.