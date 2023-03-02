The Komets traded the rights to forward Luka Burzan, who is in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters, to the Wichita Thunder. He was then flipped Thursday to the Cincinnati Cyclones in another trade.
Burzan had four goals and 10 points in nine games with Fort Wayne. With Cleveland, he has one goal and two points in 10 games.
The trade of Burzan competes the mid-season deal with Wichita for defenseman Alex Peters, who is in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.
Wichita sent Burzan to Cincinnati to compete a deal for Luc Brown.