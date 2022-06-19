BELMONT, Mich. – Defending champion Nelly Korda made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and the third-round lead Saturday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, with six majors champions topping the leader board.
Making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm, Korda also eagled the par-5 eighth and had three birdies and a bogey. She was at 18-under 198 at Blythefield Country Club.
Jennifer Kupcho, two strokes ahead of playing partner Korda entering the day, had a 69 to drop a shot back. She rebounded from her first bogey of the week – on the par-4 17th – with a two-putt birdie on 18.
The second-ranked Korda tied for eighth two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open in her first event since early February. She also is the defending champion next week in the KPGA Women’s PGA at Congressional.
Kupcho won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Brooke Henderson, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner Sunday in New Jersey and 2017 and 2019 champion at Blythefield, was third at 15 under after a 67.
BASEBALL
Brewers part ways with All-Star Cain
On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain. Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBI over 43 games this season. Cain is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018 as a free agent.
Dodgers unveil Koufax statue
When Sandy Koufax joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, he was in awe of being on the same team with Jackie Robinson. Now 67 years later, the two are immortalized in bronze at the entrance to Dodger Stadium. Koufax’s statue was unveiled before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Cleveland Guardians.
BASKETBALL
Atkinson won’t take Hornets’ job
Kenny Atkinson’s tenure as coach of the Charlotte Hornets is over before it started. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson, citing family matters, has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets. The move comes more than a week after the Golden State assistant had agreed to a four-year contract. ESPN first reported that Atkinson had decided not to take the Charlotte job.
Northwestern’s Nance picks UNC
Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social media post.
TENNIS
Osaka to skip Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she’s decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.