For the first time in a decade, the Grace men’s basketball team finds itself in the NAIA Elite Eight. The Lancers shot a blistering 61.1% (33 of 54) in handling Freed-Hardeman, 86-67, Tuesday in the 84th Annual NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.
“We’re on to (today),” Grace coach Scott Moore said. “I think COVID taught us that little victories are huge, but it’s such a quick turnaround. They’re all older guys now, so they forget about the game about five minutes after they played it.”
Elijah Malone went 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with a game-high 19 points, leading five in double figures for the Duer Quadrant’s top-seeded Lancers (31-3). Jakob Gibbs added 16, Cade Gibbs finished with 14 and Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson scored 11.
“He was Elijah Malone,” Moore said. “He’s such a hard person to defend because he’s so strong. He did a nice job of just not forcing things. We just have to continue playing through him. When he has things going, it really opens up for the rest of the guys.”
Jake Wadding played 25 minutes off the bench for Grace, finishing with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) as the Lancers outrebounded the No. 5-seed Lions, 40-26.
“He could start on our team easily, but we asked him to come off the bench this year,” Moore said of Wadding. “Him coming off the bench gives us another weapon, and he played well. When he’s playing well, it gets the rest of our guys pretty juiced up.”
A pair of free throws from Freed-Hardeman’s Peyton Law tied the game at 30 with 4:37 to go before halftime, but Grace closed on a 12-2 run to take a 42-32 lead after 20 minutes.
“It was huge,” Moore said. “You try to tell the kids all the time, it’s a 40-minute game and there are going to be waves. I thought us getting that 10-point lead was huge. They made a run, but we did a good job of just staying with it and then opened the gates the last five minutes or so.”
The Lions shot just 34.3% (23 of 67) for the game and notched just eight assists, while the Lancers combined for 24 assists on their 33 field goals.
Grace gets back into action today, facing third-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Georgetown (29-5) knocked off No. 2 seed Langston (Okla.) in Tuesday’s first contest, 74-60.