After Jairo Iriarte pitched six hitless innings on May 16 to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to their first no-hitter on the road in the franchise’s 30-year history, some chatter picked up that Iriarte may get promoted to Double-A San Antonio.
On Tuesday night in the TinCaps’ series-opening contest against the defending Midwest League champion South Bend Cubs, Iriarte showed why he may need a bit more time at the High-A level. The Fort Wayne starter struggled to locate his fastball, walking five batters in five innings in the TinCaps’ 11-8 loss at Parkview Field.
“His fastball command wasn’t as good as he would like it or we would like it, so he found himself in some tough counts,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “For him to battle through five innings I thought was impressive without his best command. He has some things he can work on this week and get better and run back out there next week.”
The Cubs (24-22) scored as many runs Tuesday as they did in their six-game home series last week against Dayton, chasing Edwin Bencomo and Alan Mundo in the eighth inning as the TinCaps (19-27) gave up a season high for runs in a single inning with six. South Bend roped four doubles in the frame to go with a single and two walks on a night where Fort Wayne pitchers gave up a total of nine walks.
“They swung at the right things, they managed the count,” Mathews said. “Some of that is our responsibility, but they did what they needed to do. Coming in, it looked like they didn’t slug a ton, but they did tonight. They did a nice job on the offensive side.”
With two outs in the fourth and the game tied at two, Fort Wayne right fielder Joshua Mears crushed a pitch onto the concourse well beyond the left field wall. That home run staked Fort Wayne to a 3-2 lead until the sixth, marking the eighth straight game with an RBI for the Padres’ 2019 second-round draft pick.
“It feels great,” Mears said of his recent run. “He hung a sweeper and I capitalized on it.”
But the Cubs’ woes from last week against Dayton evaporated against the Fort Wayne bullpen, which entered the contest having not given up a run in the last 16 1/3 innings. Entering in the sixth inning, Bobby Milacki issued back-to-back two-out walks before a Jacob Wetzel double scored two.
That double snapped Milacki’s scoreless inning streak at 17 2/3 and gave South Bend a lead it would never relinquish.
The Cubs added seven runs over the seventh and eighth innings to go ahead 11-3 entering the ninth.
The TinCaps sent 10 batters to the plate in that final inning by lashing out six hits, scoring five runs.
The rally came to an end when, with two runners in scoring position, Justin Farmer’s fly ball to center field was caught to end the contest.
“We got momentum for tomorrow,” Mears said. “This team has a lot of fight in them, and we’re going to continue to fight.”
Notes: The TinCaps fell to 1-6 on Tuesday this season, with the lone win coming via the no-hitter. … Tyler Santana (3-6) picked up the win in four relief innings. … The game lasted 2 hours, 54 minutes in front of 3,066 fans.