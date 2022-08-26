Jontae Lambert’s touchdown run with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining lifted North Side past Bishop Dwenger, 32-27, on Friday night at Chambers Field.
The Legends (1-1, 1-1 SAC) rallied from a 14-point deficit midway through the second quarter, getting a Bohde Dickerson touchdown run as the first half ended to make it 20-20 at halftime.
Sam Campbell rushed for two first-half touchdowns and threw for another for the Saints (1-1, 1-1), ranked sixth in 5A.
BISHOP LUERS 38, WAYNE 15: At Wayne, Charlie Stanski threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights (1-1, 1-1 SAC) rebounded. Gio Jimenez rushed for a Bishop Luers touchdown, while Lamarion Nelson ran for a game-high 91 yards and a score for the Generals (0-2, 0-2).
NORTHROP 17, SOUTH SIDE 12: At Northrop, Tavon Freeman and Julante Hinton both scored on short touchdown runs in the second half for the Bruins (1-1, 1-1). The Archers (0-2, 0-2) led 6-3 at the half.
LEO 28, ANGOLA 21: In Angola, Kylar Decker threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Max Loeffler added 126 rushing yards for the Lions (1-1). Tyler Call (187 yards) and Gavin Willis (109 yards) each eclipsed the century mark rushing for the Hornets (1-1).
NORWELL 42, HERITAGE 0: In Ossian, Lleyton Bailey threw for touchdowns of 54 and 9 yards as the Knights (2-0) led 35-0 midway through the second quarter. Kobe Meyer’s 121 total yards paced the Patriots (1-1).
BLUFFTON 42, MANCHESTER 14: In North Manchester, Braxton Betancourt rushed for a touchdown and threw for another as the Tigers (1-1) scored the game’s first 42 points. Andrew Hunt added a 61-yard interception return for another Bluffton touchdown.
SOUTH ADAMS 41, BELLMONT 7: In Decatur, Owen Wanner threw for five touchdowns, three to Brady Beall, as the Starfires (2-0) outgained the Braves (0-2) 415 to 105. Isaac Bodkins’ short run with 1:14 left in the third gave Bellmont its first touchdown of the season.
NORTHWOOD 35, EAST NOBLE 14: In Nappanee, Dylan Krehl’s 6-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the third quarter put the Knights (1-1) up 14-13 before the Panthers scored the game’s final 22 points.
FREMONT 46, BLACKFORD 29: In Fremont, the Eagles won the second half 22-8 to improve to 2-0, winning the first two games of the season for the first time in 25 years.
WOODLAN 32, CENTRAL NOBLE 27: In Albion, Drew Fleek rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the Warriors (1-1) defensively with 12 tackles.
WARSAW 24, CHESTERTON 7: In Warsaw, Nick Katris’ 44-yard interception return with 2:25 remaining sealed the second straight victory over a ranked Class 5A opponent for the Tigers (2-0). Chesterton came in ranked ninth.