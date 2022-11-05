Tyler Kulka’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Mauricio Jenkins with 74 seconds remaining lifted Lawrence Tech past Saint Francis, 24-19, Saturday at Blue Devils Stadium in Southfield, Mich.
True freshman Garrett Yoon threw for 276 yards in his second start for USF (4-5, 2-4 MSFA Mideast League) with two touchdowns and an interception, but the Cougars mustered just 37 rushing yards on 23 attempts a week after eclipsing the 200-yard mark on the ground.
USF trailed 18-7 after CJ Davidson’s 6-yard rushing touchdown, his second score of the day, with 6:36 to go in the third quarter. But Cameron Peterson caught a 24-yard pass from Yoon to bring the Cougars 72 seconds later, and another 24-yard pass and catch, this time from Yoon to Crosley MacEachern, gave USF a 19-18 lead with 3:52 remaining.
Nate Talhelm led the Cougars’ defense with 15 total tackles and an interception. USF wraps up its season this Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich., against Concordia University.
HOPE 28, TRINE 21: In Angola, the Flying Dutchmen relied on the steady ground game of Dan Romano, who rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts, to knock off the Thunder in MIAA action.
Alex Price finished 17-of-32 passing for 187 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Trine (6-3, 2-3). Hope took a pair of 14-point leads in the contest, scoring two touchdowns in the first 7:23 of the contest, then rallying for a 28-14 advantage after the Thunder forged a tie thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run from Snider graduate Tyrese Brown coming 3:18 before halftime.
DEFIANCE 24, MANCHESTER 21: In Defiance, Oh., the Yellow Jackets notched their second win of the year despite getting outgained on offense 426-344. David Smith ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries for Manchester (1-8, 0-6 HCAC) and Eric James threw for 204 yards on 14-of-24 passing, but Defiance (2-7, 2-4) picked off three James passes.
Brian Murat returned one interception for a touchdown, and Da’Realyst Clark returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score for Defiance.