Quarterback Bohde Dickerson is still relatively new to North Side. The senior transferred from Bishop Dwenger just before spring break, and while he knew very few people when he arrived at his new school, he got to know many of his Legends teammates in the weight room over the rest of the spring semester. He estimates that they spent three to four hours a day together over much of the summer.
So it didn’t take him very long to settle on what he likes most about North Side.
“Getting to throw to Tae, if I’m being honest,” Dickerson said. “He amazes me every day.”
That’s not a surprising answer from any of junior wide receiver Brauntae Johnson’s teammates, or anyone, like Dickerson, who has watched him from the opposing sidelines over the last two years.
Johnson had just one reception in his freshman season opener – a 13-yard touchdown that contributed to a 47-17 win over Snider. He would score four touchdowns over his first three high school games, and by the end of the season he’d accounted for eight touchdowns, 596 receiving yards and 207 yards on kickoff returns.
That explosive freshman season catapulted Johnson to the top of many recruiting rankings, and he remains a four-star recruit today. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-3 Johnson is the 101st-best prospect in the Class of 2024, the 16th best wide receiver nationwide and third in the state of Indiana. ESPN has him as the top Indiana recruit in the junior class. He has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State and Washington.
“I love Tae, he has a great character. He cares about the team first. Most teams, when you talk about their best player, it’s always about him,” North Side coach Ben Johnson said. “This kid cares about the success of his teammates more than the success of himself. He’ll do anything you ask him to do. If I said, ‘Hey man, I need you to play quarterback,’ he’d be down to do it. Play safety, he’d do it. Middle linebacker, he’d do it.”
Johnson, who is also a safety, not to mention a star basketball player, has a long list of areas where he feels like he can still improve, including spending more time in the weight room, getting more comfortable speaking up as a leader and tightening up some of his skills as a wide receiver.
But Ben Johnson said he’s already seen the junior grow into a more forceful leader this off-season and handle the pressure and scrutiny that comes with being a top recruit with an impressive amount of maturity.
“The recruiting is really about to get hectic for him, because on Sept. 1 coaches will be able to contact him directly, and not just through me. But so far, he’s handling it really, really well,” Johnson said.
Ben Johnson said that attention is already benefiting not just the player, but his teammates as well. When Ball State coaches came to watch Brauntae Johnson, his classmate Jordan King, a left guard, also caught their eye. Both now hold offers from the Cardinals.
“That’s a big thing I want to happen with this team – I know I have a lot of people looking at me, but I’ve got other players who I feel are capable of playing at the same level that I can play at,” Brauntae Johnson said. “That’s what I want to do the most. I know that I’m good, but I have a lot of teammates, people I grew up with, who are capable of being on the same level.”
Last season was disappointing for the Legends, who went 2-7 (the regular-season finale against Concordia was canceled). Johnson had 29 receptions for 297 yards, and he had three receiving touchdowns (the Legends had just eight touchdown passes the entire season).
But Brauntae Johnson, who first got to know Dickerson when they trained together at Traction Athletic Performance, said he is excited about the chemistry that he has built with his new quarterback.
“We welcomed him in, and it’s good. He can make a lot of throws, he can make a lot of plays, he’s a smart quarterback who can help us out,” Johnson said. “He’s going to change a lot of things over here, and that’s a good thing.”