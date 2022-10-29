INDIANAPOLIS – The Leo Lions made history on Friday night as they played in the program's first state title match.
But No. 1 Evansville Memorial claimed every other milestone in the Class 2A Girls final, beating No. 7 Leo 4-0 to win a sixth state championship.
"The season was fantastic, obviously. I couldn't ask any more. Obviously we would've loved to win a title here tonight, but the history these girls have made is just fantastic," Leo coach Mike Bitler said.
The Tigers (22-0-1) finish their 2022 campaign without a loss and ended the year with 15 straight shutouts. Three of their four goals came from senior midfielder Ella Hamner, who set the record for most goals in a girls Class 2A state final and tied the all-time record for most goals in a championship match, regardless of class.
Evansville Memorial has now won 14 consecutive state tournament matches, including a 1-0 overtime win over Mishawaka Marian in the 2021 state championship match.
After Friday's loss, the 2014 Leo softball team remains the only team in school history to win a state title.
"It feels amazing, just being imprinted in history," senior midfielder Audrey Abel said. "We've worked so hard for this opportunity to be here, and hopefully the girls are going to come back stronger next year and get a victory."
Evansville Memorial last gave up a goal on Sept. 3 – they gave up a grand total of four over 23 games – but the Lions (18-5) came into the state finals with a defensive streak of their own, shutting out each of the previous six teams they had faced in the state tournament.
But that streak came to an end 16:56 into the match as Hamner used one touch to get herself an open shot and a second touch to sink a shot past diving Leo goalkeeper Mallory Michmerhuizen.
The Lions faced another scary moment about two minutes later as the ball bounced loose in front of the Leo goal, but they were able to prevent the Tigers from adding to their lead until 9:48 before halftime. Hamner's teammate passed to her while she had her back to the goal, and she expertly turned and dribbled toward the box and then scored with a left-footed shot, all with a Leo defender on her shoulder.
Leo had a couple of dangerous scoring opportunities before halftime, but the teams went into the break with Evansville Memorial leading 2-0.
That score did not last for long. Just over two minute into the second half, sophomore Myla Browning made it 3-0 when she knocked in a cross from senior defender Ashlyn Nobles.
"I'd say it was their speed," Leo senior Samantha Sanderlin said when asked what made Evansville Memorial so difficult to play against. "We're really good connecting with the ball, but our speed is not there yet."
Hamner completed her hat trick with 27:39 left to play in the second half, sending another left-footed shot into the top right corner of the net. She finishes the season with a team-leading 25 goals.
"She's a very good player. She's shifty on the ball, she has great moves, great vision, it was really good playing against her," Abel said.
Abel had what was probably Leo's best chance to score of the night with 23:41 to play, when her strike deflected off the top crossbar.
"I was just kind of frustrated at that point, we weren't playing how I thought we could play. I tried to take matters into my own hands and get the ball up and make a move and take a shot," Abel said. "And you know, it almost went in. It could've gone in. That was a good opportunity for us."
But the Lions would suffer just their third shutout of the season and their largest margin of defeat all season.
Leo was outshot 27-7 by the Tigers, who put 10 shots on goal. Michmerhuizen made six saves, four of those in the second half, while Evansville Memorial's freshman goalie Emma Teague had three. The Tigers also took eight corner kicks, while Leo had none.
Evansville Memorial's Emily Mattingly was named the Theresia Wynns Mental Attitude Award Winner.
It was the second lopsided loss of the day at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium, as Park Tudor beat Greenwood Christian 9-0 in the Boys Class A final.
Although Abel's years with Leo soccer have concluded, she said she hopes to see the Lions back at Carroll Stadium competing for titles in the years to come.
"I think just to be here and be in the atmosphere, it's a learning experience. It's something new," Abel said. "Last year at semistate, it was something new, and we didn't come away with a win. I think after being here, the girls are going to come back and I think they're going to perform better."