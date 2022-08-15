LEO – Leo football coach Jason Doerffler takes a hands-on approach to practice.
That doesn’t just mean leading drills individually; sometimes, it means participating in them himself. In a recent workout, he lined up under center, called the signals, handed off to a running back and then offered notes on the rest of the offense’s execution of the play.
For Doerffler, who is entering his first year leading the two-time defending Northeast 8 champions, that interactive process extends to the moments between reps, as well.
“Coach Doerffler has just done a great job of connecting with his players,” Lions running back and linebacker Ethan Crawford said. “He really just engages with the players, talks to them throughout practice, trying to get to know them, who they are, what they believe in. It’s very cool to see that.”
One of the most consistently successful football programs in northeast Indiana was thrown into flux in April when longtime coach Jared Sauder stepped down in order to take a position as assistant principal at the school. Sauder had led the Lions to 139-42 record in 16 years, notched 10 wins in each of the last three years and piled up 18 consecutive NE8 victories over the last three seasons.
Enter Doerffler, 35, who took over the program after spending the last eight seasons leading Northrop to a 23-58 mark. He made the move from the SAC to the NE8 in May, giving him a somewhat abbreviated offseason to work with his team, but he said he has felt the support of the community and noted “the buy-in is there” as the team works toward its season-opener against Kokomo on Friday.
Doerffler, a Concordia graduate and former Purdue Fort Wayne (then known as IPFW) baseball player, struggled to get over the hump in his tenure at Northrop, during which the Bruins were unable to break a string of losing seasons which dates back to 2007.
“I really, really enjoyed my time at Northrop and the people at Northrop, but it got to a point where it just felt like we were beating our head up against a wall, saying and doing the same things,” Doerffler said. “Change was needed for everyone involved. This opportunity opened up, so it worked out well.”
In Leo, Doerffler now leads a program which has gotten used to winning. The Lions have not lost more than four games in any season since 2006, Sauder’s first year. The new coach denies the tradition of success in his new job comes with any extra pressure, however.
“I don’t think pressure’s the right word,” Doerffler said. “I think there’s an expectation of winning, which is good. ... Sometimes the support in the community and those types of things make results – I don’t want to say easier to achieve – but there’s a lot of people who care deeply about football here and that’s not the case everywhere.
“This is something that’s a coach’s dream out here. It’s a credit to all the people before and what they’ve built with the youth program and what they’ve done at the high school level with Coach Sauder, so I’m excited for sure.”
With Sauder still at Leo in an administrative capacity, Doerffler has reached out to his predecessor repeatedly in his first months on the job, joking he almost feels bad asking the former coach so many questions. For his part, Sauder, whose son, Drew Sauder, is a Lions sophomore tight end, insists Doerffler is an experienced coach who does not really need his help. He has already witnessed his successor’s passion for the sport and for producing high-character players and believes he’ll do an outstanding job.
Doerffler has also drawn positive early reviews from his players. All Northeast 8 offensive lineman Collin Butler said Sauder and Doerffler have similar coaching styles.
“They’re both really great people, great coaches, some of the best coaches I’ve ever had in my life,” Butler said. “Coach Sauder didn’t have us hitting as much. The other day we were hitting, music was blaring, it was just fun.”
Where Doerffler has made changes is in the Lions’ offensive identity. Leo has had tremendous success the last two seasons with a run-based “T” offense, which fooled defenses with constant fakes and misdirection in the backfield and wore defenses down with its ability to move the ball without throwing it. Doerffler emphasized the Lions will still be a run-based unit, but the formations might look somewhat different this season.
“We’re going to be more spread out,” the new coach said. “We do have some athletes where we can get them in space and really do some special things with them. But at the core of football, it’s still physical and physicality is extremely important. You go back and watch Leo through the years, not too long ago, people forget this, they were a spread offensive team and that was just 2016, 2017, ‘18 and they had success. ... There are different ways to win. At the end of the day, we still have to play a very physical style of football.”
That’s just fine with Butler, who anchors a line that lost star Landen Livingston, but returns a pair of all-conference linemen in himself and Truman Wirtz.
“That’s what we’re still leaning towards, we’re running the ball, keeping it down their throat,” Butler said. “We love to run ball, the offensive line loves to run the ball. When we move bodies and open holes for the running backs, we feel good.”
The Lions open their season at home against a Kokomo team coming off an 8-3 campaign. While its new coach will be patrolling the sideline for the first time, Sauder, the winningest coach in program history, will be adjusting to life in the stands.
“It’ll be different for me,” Sauder said. “I don’t know how I’ll feel, but it’ll be different. ... I’ll be right there with everyone else rooting the Lions on. I bleed purple and white. … I guarantee I’ll be doing that.”