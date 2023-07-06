Creating opportunities in elite athletics while supporting a family isn’t always easy, but Leo and Indiana graduate Andy Bayer is working hard to strike a balance.
Bayer, 33, qualified for the USA Track & Field National Championships at Eugene, Oregon, in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after taking a step back from the sport in 2021. The event preliminary round is today and the finals Saturday.
He dipped under the qualifying standard of 8 minutes, 29 seconds at the Music City Track Carnival on June 2 in Nashville, Tennessee, with a time of 8:27.31, well off his personal best of 8:12.47 from 2019.
“This year is about seeing where I can get and maintain a good life balance,” he said. “All my goals this year, I’ve so far knocked them out. I’ve had some bad luck with falling in races, but my goal was to make the U.S. championships. Now, it’s make the final. If I was in the hunt for the team, and made the team, that’d be phenomenal.”
Bayer was able to get a few races in prior to the qualifying time in Nashville, including a third-place finish in the Open division at the Penn Relays in 8:45.45 with a 65-second final lap in subpar conditions April 28.
His next race, though, with 1,000 meters to go in a race in New York, Bayer got tripped up and slammed into a barrier resulting in a rib being knocked out of place and an infection in the resulting scrape on his knee.
Those issues cleared up in time for the Nashville meet and his fitness feels like it’s coming back.
“I’m definitely a little rusty,” he said. “There’s parts of it that are like riding a bike, but the hardest part is that the steeple’s a weird event where the hurdling isn’t bad until the last 800 to 1,000 meters and then it is much harder. It’s one of those things I’m retraining. You have to get to that point in training where you’re really hurting.
“My hurdling is good early in the race but I also have to just be good at holding it together. Your hurdling is never going to be as good at the end, but it’s about keeping momentum. That’s something that isn’t quite where I was before.”
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Bayer was coming off his first Team USA stint in 2019 when he qualified for the world championships in Doha, Qatar. He was aiming for the 2020 Olympic Trials but the pandemic postponed the Tokyo Olympics and professional running wasn’t enough to support his family. He felt the effects of burnout and took a step back.
“The biggest goal that’s in the back of my mind is making the Olympic team next year,” he said. “Before that, I basically wanted it to be a process I enjoyed. I think when I was done in 2021, I got really burnt out that last year. The pandemic was stressful, running was not earning money and didn’t feel fun in that moment.”
Bayer pursued a degree in software engineering and, upon completion, began working remotely for Demand Jump based in Indianapolis.
While running with his wife on a family vacation last summer, Bayer decided he wanted to try again.
“It’s been challenging at times,” he said. “I have to try and squeeze it in. Running can’t be the main thing. It’s early-morning workouts or after work. My boss has been really cool about it. As long as I’m getting my work done, they’re pretty flexible.
“Last fall, I was making sure running wasn’t interfering at all with work. It’s gone pretty well. As this spring’s gone on and been open about them about my goals and they’ve been good about supporting me.”
Balance between work, family and running has been delicate. In college, to achieve the peak mileage, Bayer and his teammates would split their runs into morning sessions and afternoon sessions. But now, Bayer is running 80 to 85 miles per week in single sessions.
“Fitness is a part of my life,” he said. “I’ve gotten to the point where running feels like a meditation and break and can be time to myself that I can think and be quiet with myself.”
Huntington’s Addison Wiley is also competing at the USATF championships in the 1,500. She ran a personal best of 4:03.22 at the Nashville Track Carnival, which was also a world championship-qualifying time.
Leo and IU graduate Sophie Gutermuth is competing in the pole vault entering the competition with a season’s best of 14 feet, 11 inches (4.55 meters).