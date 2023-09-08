It would not be right for Tom Beerman to leave us at age 83, on Aug. 17, without a tribute in his hometown newspaper to his lifetime achievement as a volleyball player and coach.
Tom Beerman of Hoagland might have been the greatest volleyball player the state of Indiana ever produced – arguably even after Woodburn’s 4-time Olympian starting setter and Olympic Gold medalist Lloy Ball starred on the national and international scene 40 years later. As a complete, all-around player who could dominate the game from any position, Beerman certainly belongs in the conversation with Lloy as to who was the best ever from this state.
After his stellar collegiate career at Ball State, Beerman enjoyed All-American AAU and 3-time U. S. national-team status. For many years, he was the only non-Californian competing at these highest national echelons.
When he retired as a player, he became the first coach of the Tucson Turquoise in the inaugural U.S. Women’s Professional League. Following his professional coaching career, he tutored the girls teams at Wayne, Bishop Luers, and Snider. His career 313-28 win-loss high-school coaching record includes two state titles at Snider, in 1987 and 1991.
It can be argued only college icons Arnie Ball at IPFW and Don Shondell at Ball State and high-school giant Steve Shondell at Muncie Burris rank above Beerman as a volleyball coach in this state’s history.
Two facts stand out about his playing career. One, he was not introduced to organized volleyball until he transferred after two years at Indiana Tech to enroll at Ball State. There, he became an instant star, earning MIVA Conference Player of the Year honors his senior year. Why the late start? His high-school years, 1954-1958, were spent at tiny Hoagland High School.
In 1956, Hoagland founded the original Allen County Athletic Conference with Harlan, Huntertown, Woodburn, Monroeville, Arcola, Leo, Lafayette Central, and Elmhurst High Schools. At its inception, the only IHSAA-sanctioned varsity sports in which most Conference members competed were boys basketball and baseball. Boys volleyball would come as a conference-only sport, but later.
Two, Beerman excelled in the “tall man’s sport of volleyball” despite being significantly undersized. Generously listed at 6-foot-1 and a good but hardly exceptional jumper, he was not relegated to the setter position – although he could and did set expertly, when circumstances demanded. Basically, he was a middle and outside hitter, positions populated on the national stages at which he competed by athletes almost exclusively taller than 6-4, most at least 6-6.
How did he not only compete but also excel at the net, as an attacking spiker and as a defending blocker, as well as in setting, in returning serve, and in digging free balls? Uncommon athleticism, cat-quick reflexes, exquisite timing, a volleyball IQ that allowed him to anticipate and position himself seemingly always in the right place at the right time.
How exceptional were these talents during his prime? He never played a down of high school or college football, of course, and reportedly never even displayed the transformability of his volleyball skills to playing football in any kind of try-out. Nonetheless, he was offered a no-cut contract by the Chicago Bears to play defensive secondary. The Monsters of the Midway had studied his athleticism on the court and concluded he could play in the NFL as a cornerback specialist, inserted as a lock-down defender in predictable passing plays.
Tom Beerman, a volleyball superstar and volleyball coach extraordinaire. One of the very greatest athletes Northeast Indiana ever produced, one for the ages.
Larry Lee
Fort Wayne