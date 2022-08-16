(T) – taped (JIP) – joined in progress
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
MLB, Philadelphia-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
MWL, Dayton-TINCAPS, Comcast 81, 6:30 p.m.
MLB, Detroit-Cleveland, Bally Detroit, 7 p.m.
MLB, Tampa Bay-N.Y. Yankees, TBS, 7 p.m.
MLB, Chicago Cubs-Washington, Marquee, 7 p.m.
MLB, Houston-Chicago White Sox, NBC Chicago, 8 p.m.
MLB, teams TBD, MLB Net, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
FIFA, U-20 World Cup, Mexico-Germany, FS1, 6:55 p.m.
FIFA, U-20 World Cup, Brazil-Costa Rica, FS1, 9:50 p.m.
RADIO
BASEBALL
MWL, Dayton-TINCAPS, 1380 AM, 6:30 p.m.
MLB, Chicago Cubs-Washington, 92.7 FM, 7 p.m.
(JIP) MLB, Houston-Chicago White Sox, 1380 AM, 8 p.m.
TV, radio listings subject to change