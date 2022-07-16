(T) – taped (JIP) – joined in progress
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
Cup Series, Qualifying, USA, noon
Xfinity, Crayon 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
MLB, Mets-Cubs, Marquee, game 1, 2 p.m./game 2, 8 p.m.
MLB, Cincinnati-St. Louis, Bally Indiana, 2 p.m.
MLB, White Sox-Minnesota, NBC Chicago, 2 p.m.
MLB, Detroit-Cleveland, FS1/Bally Detroit, 4 p.m.
MWL, Lansing-TinCaps, Comcast 81, gm 1, 4:35 p.m./ gm 2 to follow
MLB, teams TBD, Fox, 7 p.m.
MLB, teams TBD, MLB Net, 10 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA, Memphis-San Antonio, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA, Brooklyn-Boston, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA, L.A. Lakers-Dallas, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 14, USA, 8 a.m.
GOLF
British Open, USA/NBC, 5 a.m./7 a.m.
LPGA, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, CBS, 4 p.m.
PGA, Barracuda Championship, TGC, 6 p.m.
British Open, USA, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
LACROSSE
PLL All-Star Game, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC, Prelims, ESPN, 11 a.m.
UFC, Main Card, ABC, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
UEFA, women, Denmark-Spain, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
World Championships, NBC, 3 p.m./9 p.m.
RADIO
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Mets-Chicago Cubs, 92.7 FM, game 1, 2 p.m./game 2, 8 p.m.
MLB, Chicago White Sox-Minnesota, 1380 AM, 2 p.m.
MWL, Lansing-TinCaps, Comcast 81, gm 1, 4:35 p.m./ gm 2 to follow
TV, radio listings subject to change