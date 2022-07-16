(T) – taped (JIP) – joined in progress

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

Cup Series, Qualifying, USA, noon

Xfinity, Crayon 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

MLB, Mets-Cubs, Marquee, game 1, 2 p.m./game 2, 8 p.m.

MLB, Cincinnati-St. Louis, Bally Indiana, 2 p.m.

MLB, White Sox-Minnesota, NBC Chicago, 2 p.m.

MLB, Detroit-Cleveland, FS1/Bally Detroit, 4 p.m.

MWL, Lansing-TinCaps, Comcast 81, gm 1, 4:35 p.m./ gm 2 to follow

MLB, teams TBD, Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB, teams TBD, MLB Net, 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA, Memphis-San Antonio, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA, Brooklyn-Boston, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA, L.A. Lakers-Dallas, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 14, USA, 8 a.m.

GOLF

British Open, USA/NBC, 5 a.m./7 a.m.

LPGA, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, CBS, 4 p.m.

PGA, Barracuda Championship, TGC, 6 p.m.

British Open, USA, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

LACROSSE

PLL All-Star Game, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC, Prelims, ESPN, 11 a.m.

UFC, Main Card, ABC, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

UEFA, women, Denmark-Spain, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

World Championships, NBC, 3 p.m./9 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Mets-Chicago Cubs, 92.7 FM, game 1, 2 p.m./game 2, 8 p.m.

MLB, Chicago White Sox-Minnesota, 1380 AM, 2 p.m.

MWL, Lansing-TinCaps, Comcast 81, gm 1, 4:35 p.m./ gm 2 to follow

TV, radio listings subject to change